Alderwood Manor, WA
19715 26th Ave W
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

19715 26th Ave W

19715 26th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

19715 26th Ave W, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending!!! Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome , Within Walking Distance to Everything! - This spacious 4 bedroom , 3 bath home is Centrally located in Lynnwood's Alderwood neighbood. Arbor Mist is a very quiet and tranquil community that will welcome you home. You will be overjoyed with the space and large, open layout. The home features beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances! 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Owner will consider 1 dog. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in such a convenient location!

Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2300
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $300

PET POLICY: No cats. 1 dog with owner approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT: 2012

YEAR BUILT: 2015

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Arbor Mist

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hazelwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5770282)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

