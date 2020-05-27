19715 26th Ave W

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome , Within Walking Distance to Everything! - This spacious 4 bedroom , 3 bath home is Centrally located in Lynnwood's Alderwood neighbood. Arbor Mist is a very quiet and tranquil community that will welcome you home. You will be overjoyed with the space and large, open layout. The home features beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances! 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Owner will consider 1 dog. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in such a convenient location!
Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2300
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $300
PET POLICY: No cats. 1 dog with owner approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SQ FT: 2012
YEAR BUILT: 2015
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Arbor Mist
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hazelwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
No Cats Allowed
