19715 26th Ave W

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending!!! Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome , Within Walking Distance to Everything! - This spacious 4 bedroom , 3 bath home is Centrally located in Lynnwood's Alderwood neighbood. Arbor Mist is a very quiet and tranquil community that will welcome you home. You will be overjoyed with the space and large, open layout. The home features beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances! 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Owner will consider 1 dog. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in such a convenient location!



Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2300

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $300



PET POLICY: No cats. 1 dog with owner approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 2012



YEAR BUILT: 2015



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Arbor Mist



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hazelwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood

HIGH SCHOOL: Mountlake Terrace

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



