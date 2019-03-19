8612 150th Avenue Court E

Amenities

8612 150th ave ct e puyallup, wa 98372 type: home rent: $2,000.00 deposit: $1,900.00 available: january bedrooms: 3 bathrooms: 2 sq. Ft.: 1360 year built: 1999 utilities included: none utility companies: pse, valley water district lawn maintenance: tenant maintains lawn heating type: gas forced air parking: 3 car garage fenced yard: back hoa: summer view estates hoa misc.: rv / boat parking interior features: range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas fireplace pets: small dog negotiable, no cats (additional security deposit required) non smoking there is a $25 application fee per adult and you must be able to pass a credit check and criminal background check. To view our application requirements please visit our website at spartan agency. Please don't hesitate to contact us via phone or email with any questions or concerns you may have.