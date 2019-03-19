All apartments in Alderton
8612 150th Avenue Court E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8612 150th Avenue Court E

8612 150th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8612 150th Avenue Court East, Alderton, WA 98372

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8612 150th ave ct e puyallup, wa 98372 type: home rent: $2,000.00 deposit: $1,900.00 available: january bedrooms: 3 bathrooms: 2 sq. Ft.: 1360 year built: 1999 utilities included: none utility companies: pse, valley water district lawn maintenance: tenant maintains lawn heating type: gas forced air parking: 3 car garage fenced yard: back hoa: summer view estates hoa misc.: rv / boat parking interior features: range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas fireplace pets: small dog negotiable, no cats (additional security deposit required) non smoking there is a $25 application fee per adult and you must be able to pass a credit check and criminal background check. To view our application requirements please visit our website at spartan agency. Please don't hesitate to contact us via phone or email with any questions or concerns you may have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 150th Avenue Court E have any available units?
8612 150th Avenue Court E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderton, WA.
What amenities does 8612 150th Avenue Court E have?
Some of 8612 150th Avenue Court E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8612 150th Avenue Court E currently offering any rent specials?
8612 150th Avenue Court E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 150th Avenue Court E pet-friendly?
Yes, 8612 150th Avenue Court E is pet friendly.
Does 8612 150th Avenue Court E offer parking?
Yes, 8612 150th Avenue Court E does offer parking.
Does 8612 150th Avenue Court E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8612 150th Avenue Court E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 150th Avenue Court E have a pool?
No, 8612 150th Avenue Court E does not have a pool.
Does 8612 150th Avenue Court E have accessible units?
No, 8612 150th Avenue Court E does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 150th Avenue Court E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8612 150th Avenue Court E has units with dishwashers.
Does 8612 150th Avenue Court E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8612 150th Avenue Court E does not have units with air conditioning.
