8506 150th Ave Ct E Puyallup 98372 - Large, beautiful home located off the Orting Hwy. You will love all the space this home offers. 4 bedrooms + den or office room, 2.5 baths, separate living room, dining and family room. Stainless steel appliances, Master has separate large walk in closet & bath. Covered back patio off the kitchen and plenty of yard space on a corner lot. Small dogs are welcome, no smoking. close to freeway access. $45 application fee per adult. 650 credit score requirement. Apply online @ MainStreetManagementWA.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5340548)