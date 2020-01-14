All apartments in Alderton
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8506 150th Ave Ct E

8506 150th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

8506 150th Avenue Court East, Alderton, WA 98372

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
8506 150th Ave Ct E Puyallup 98372 - Large, beautiful home located off the Orting Hwy. You will love all the space this home offers. 4 bedrooms + den or office room, 2.5 baths, separate living room, dining and family room. Stainless steel appliances, Master has separate large walk in closet & bath. Covered back patio off the kitchen and plenty of yard space on a corner lot. Small dogs are welcome, no smoking. close to freeway access. $45 application fee per adult. 650 credit score requirement. Apply online @ MainStreetManagementWA.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5340548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

