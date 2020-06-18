All apartments in Airway Heights
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

13008 W 2nd Ave

13008 W 2nd Ave · (509) 990-4099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13008 W 2nd Ave, Airway Heights, WA 99001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13008 W 2nd Ave · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
BRAND NEW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Airway Heights Rancher - A wonderful opportunity to live in a new Viking home in the Traditions at Airway Heights! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room, spacious master with equally generous master bath, stainless kitchen appliances, gas range, washer and dryer hookups in a nicely sized laundry room, large patio, 2 car garage, AC, 6/9/ sprinkler system just installed with lawn so should be looking green in no time. Just blocks away from playground and shopping.
No smoking, vaping, or animals permitted on this property. Interested and well qualified parties can arrange a tour of this terrific property by calling Jason Farrow at (509) 990-4099

(RLNE5661586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13008 W 2nd Ave have any available units?
13008 W 2nd Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13008 W 2nd Ave have?
Some of 13008 W 2nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13008 W 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13008 W 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13008 W 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13008 W 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Airway Heights.
Does 13008 W 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13008 W 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 13008 W 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13008 W 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13008 W 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 13008 W 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13008 W 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 13008 W 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13008 W 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13008 W 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13008 W 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13008 W 2nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
