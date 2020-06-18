13008 W 2nd Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

BRAND NEW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Airway Heights Rancher - A wonderful opportunity to live in a new Viking home in the Traditions at Airway Heights! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room, spacious master with equally generous master bath, stainless kitchen appliances, gas range, washer and dryer hookups in a nicely sized laundry room, large patio, 2 car garage, AC, 6/9/ sprinkler system just installed with lawn so should be looking green in no time. Just blocks away from playground and shopping.

No smoking, vaping, or animals permitted on this property. Interested and well qualified parties can arrange a tour of this terrific property by calling Jason Farrow at (509) 990-4099



(RLNE5661586)