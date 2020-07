Amenities

Vacation or Furnished Long Term Rental available next on NOVEMBER 1, 2020. The perfect hideaway! This Ranch style home with antique style furnishings is hidden away at the edge of Grafton village. Wooded trails at your door to hike, snowshoe or snowmobile. Big cozy fireplace to curl up by; country kitchen with a touch of the past, dining area/living room opens to covered porch and view of the pond; family room with TV; two inviting bedrooms and a full bath complete this home. Fully furnished home is also available for long term rental.