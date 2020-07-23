/
/
windsor county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:28 AM
16 Apartments for rent in Windsor County, VT📍
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Alpine Drive Ludlow
6 Alpine Drive, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very Private 3 Month summer and fall Rental - Property Id: 126643 Very private mountain setting. True Vermont setting. New couches fully furnished. Sleeps 6 Most pets allowed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
32 S. Main Street
32 South Main Street, Chester, VT
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Traditional one bedroom apartment on Main Street in Chester. Walking distance to amenities. $800.00 per month with heat included.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
63 Andover Road
63 Andover Road, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1786 sqft
WINTER SEASONAL RENTAL This Lindal Cedar Home the perfect winter get away just minutes to Okemo and Downtown Ludlow. Three plus bedrooms, two living rooms and 3 bathrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
519 Piper Hill Road
519 Piper Hill Road, Windsor County, VT
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2500 sqft
Location, location, location! This private home in Weston, VT is minutes to Magic and Bromley Mountains and equidistant from Okemo and Stratton, Only minutes to the famous Vermont Country Store and near two nordic ski centers.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor County
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Lebanon
32 S. Main St.
32 South Main Street, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 BR/2BA $2300 plus utilities - West Lebanon, NH 3 bedrooms/2 bath house $2300 plus utilities Available July 1st Modern & eclectic home right on the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, NH.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor County
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
140 Burke Holw
140 Burke Holw, Rutland County, VT
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3200 sqft
LUXURY KILLINGTON TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 58908 If you're looking for the perfect rental, come to the King's Pines. We have newly constructed luxury, upscale townhouses awaiting your visit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
299 Mount Support Rd Unit #12
299 Mount Support Road, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
299 Mount Support Rd Unit #12 Available 08/10/20 2BR/2.5BA - $2200 plus utilities - Lebanon, NH 2BR/2.5BA Town home $2200 plus utilities Available August 10th Situated in the lovely Reed Ct. Town homes among 23 other units.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Buskey Circle
2 Buskey Circle, Grafton County, NH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2 Buskey Circle Available 08/05/20 3 BR/1 BA house $2750 plus utilities - Hanover, NH Secluded 3 BR/1BA House $2750 plus utilities Available August 5th On a quiet road with long driveway, just a short drive to DHMC and Dartmouth/Hanover area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Altaria Lebanon Park
18 Merchant St, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
997 sqft
Altaria Apartments are the Upper Valley, Dartmouth Hitchcock Areas newest Luxury Apartment Community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
28 High Street
28 High Street, Claremont, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
We are currently pre-screening for a 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom, 1st floor apartment, tentatively available mid-July. Pets ok upon approval & monthly fee. Heat/HW/Trash removal included. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Minimal off-street parking.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2336 Belmont Road
2336 Belmont Road, Rutland County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1900 sqft
Seasonal rental in Mount Holly. Available November 15, 2020 - April 15, 2020. Dates are flexible. Large 3 bedroom Farmhouse in the center of quaint Belmont Village! Plenty of room for friends and family.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1140 Hinkley Brook Road
1140 Hinkley Brook Road, Windham County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1738 sqft
Vacation or Furnished Long Term Rental available next on NOVEMBER 1, 2020. The perfect hideaway! This Ranch style home with antique style furnishings is hidden away at the edge of Grafton village.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
176 Harrington Road
176 Harrington Road, Windham County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful well kept log home tucked away in a country setting in Windham. Centrally located between Chester, Grafton and Manchester. A great getaway. Fully furnished and all inclusive.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor County
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
74 Atkinson Street
74 Atkinson Street, Bellows Falls, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in Bellows Falls. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, nice deck, washer and dryer. Lots of sunlight. Walking distance to village.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
50 Mountainview Drive
50 Mountain View Dr, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1706 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Rentals with garage, central air, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances.3BR & 2 1.5 Bath. Photos shown are representative of similar units.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Goat Hill
108 Goat Hill, Windham County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
952 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is in a very private, quite location. Owners are leaving all the home furnishings you see in the pictures, for tenants use. There is a sweeping front lawn for gardening or pets (negotiable.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Windsor County area include University of Vermont, Greenfield Community College, Keene State College, SUNY Empire State College, and Champlain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Manchester, Saratoga Springs, Keene, Greenfield Town, and Winooski have apartments for rent.