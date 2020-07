Amenities

** MUST Call owner to schedule Before showing ** Direct all questions to Owner ** Agent will be out of town. ** Townhouse for rental, near Centerville, and RT 28. Lease Term 15 months. Very convenient location. Condition As-Is. 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs. NO POWDER right now. Pet is generally allowed, the landlord requires $25 / month pet fee. The application fee is $45 per adult. Three levels. Quite and clean neighborhood.