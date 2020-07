Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel

Stunning Manassas Townhouse for sale! Three level, three bedroom, and three bathroom townhome within reach of I-66, Rt 29, Rt 28 and Prince William Parkway. Modern kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances surrounded by large welcoming windows with a lot of natural light. This townhouse features a master suite with a walk -in closet, double vanities, Other amenities include a deck, backyard area, and gorgeous home office. Schedule a visit today & Go and show !!