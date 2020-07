Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

136 Tuckahoe Trace Available 08/15/20 IMMACULATE PROPERTY IN YORK COUNTY - IMMACULATE HOME IN THE WONDERFUL RUNNING MAN NEIGHBORHOOD OF YORK COUNTY. COMPLETELY UPDATED AND BEAUTIFUL THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ALL SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND PANTRY - OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM. FULL GUEST BATH DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE BATH. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND HALL BATH. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. HUGE FENCED YARD WITH LARGE SHED AND DECK. 2 CAR GARAGE. NEIGHBORHOOD HAS CLUBHOUSE AND POOL, BIKING AND WALKING TRAILS.



(RLNE5874910)