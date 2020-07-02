All apartments in Wyndham
5600 Summer Creek Way
5600 Summer Creek Way

5600 Summer Creek Way
Location

5600 Summer Creek Way, Wyndham, VA 23059
Wyndham

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2785 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
We are seeking a tenant with at least 620 credit score or higher, 3x the rent as monthly income and good rental history with no judgments or evictions.$50 Application Fee per adult, $125 lease fee. Come and see this absolutely stunning and luxurious Glen Allen home. You will be amazed by the plethora of upgrades and features it boasts, from the high ceiling and granite countertop, The main living space, featuring the open layout kitchen, dining area, Entertainment bar, mudroom, and office. The family room is open and inviting, with a lot of natural light thanks to the large windows thought out. 4 spacious bedrooms, you will love the master bedroom suite with a large stand-up shower, double vanity, large jet tub, two huge walk-in closets. Enjoy your summer relaxing on the large back deck. Fenced in back yard with a Large 2 car garage Pets welcome Do not delay make a showing appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Summer Creek Way have any available units?
5600 Summer Creek Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5600 Summer Creek Way have?
Some of 5600 Summer Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Summer Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Summer Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Summer Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Summer Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wyndham.
Does 5600 Summer Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Summer Creek Way offers parking.
Does 5600 Summer Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Summer Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Summer Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 5600 Summer Creek Way has a pool.
Does 5600 Summer Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 5600 Summer Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Summer Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Summer Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Summer Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Summer Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
