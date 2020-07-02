5600 Summer Creek Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

We are seeking a tenant with at least 620 credit score or higher, 3x the rent as monthly income and good rental history with no judgments or evictions.$50 Application Fee per adult, $125 lease fee. Come and see this absolutely stunning and luxurious Glen Allen home. You will be amazed by the plethora of upgrades and features it boasts, from the high ceiling and granite countertop, The main living space, featuring the open layout kitchen, dining area, Entertainment bar, mudroom, and office. The family room is open and inviting, with a lot of natural light thanks to the large windows thought out. 4 spacious bedrooms, you will love the master bedroom suite with a large stand-up shower, double vanity, large jet tub, two huge walk-in closets. Enjoy your summer relaxing on the large back deck. Fenced in back yard with a Large 2 car garage Pets welcome Do not delay make a showing appointment today.