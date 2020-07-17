2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to the Estates at Grey Oaks! This beautiful 5 Bedroom 5 Bath home is available for lease mid August in the Deep Run School District. The 3 level home features a transitional floor plan with a large 2 story family room. The large open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooking, and stainless steel appliances leads into the eat in breakfast nook and entertainment area which opens to the back deck. The downstairs is completed by a formal dining room, bedroom with fireplace, and bathroom. The second floor boasts the large Master Bedroom/Bathroom Suite as well as 3 additional bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The third floor offers a large finished area with an additional bath and walk in attic.



Protect your ride with a large 2 car garage. Travel with ease! Minutes away from I-295/I-64.