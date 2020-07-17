All apartments in Wyndham
Wyndham, VA
2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane
2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane

Location

2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane, Wyndham, VA 23059
Wyndham

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 12

$3,950

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4380 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to the Estates at Grey Oaks! This beautiful 5 Bedroom 5 Bath home is available for lease mid August in the Deep Run School District. The 3 level home features a transitional floor plan with a large 2 story family room. The large open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooking, and stainless steel appliances leads into the eat in breakfast nook and entertainment area which opens to the back deck. The downstairs is completed by a formal dining room, bedroom with fireplace, and bathroom. The second floor boasts the large Master Bedroom/Bathroom Suite as well as 3 additional bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The third floor offers a large finished area with an additional bath and walk in attic.

Protect your ride with a large 2 car garage. Travel with ease! Minutes away from I-295/I-64.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane have any available units?
2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane have?
Some of 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane offers parking.
Does 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane have a pool?
No, 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Grey Oaks Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
