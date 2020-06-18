12480 Grace Hill Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

The Wait Is Over. Make This Yours - New Carpet - Fresh Paint! 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms - Open Floor Plan - 9ft Ceilings - Bright and Airy - Large Open Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Area - Open to Family Room - Appliances Included are Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Dryer - Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Attached Master Bathroom with Double Sinks, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower - Three Large Carpeted Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans - Laundry Room on 2nd Floor Makes Laundry Easy - Deck - Large Fenced in Back Yard. Available Now. Pets are Conditional (Change as of 6/3/20) Vacant and Easy to Show.