11130 Hames Ln.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

11130 Hames Ln.

11130 Hames Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11130 Hames Lane, Wyndham, VA 23059
Wyndham

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Country living in Glen Allen three bedroom2.5 bath home. - Fabulous opportunity to live on 5 private Acres in Glen Allen. You will feel like you are out in the country, yet you are close to everything. This home is less than 10 minutes from Short Pump. This contemporary home has a kitchen, dining room, family room, formal living room, master bedroom with full bath, laundry room and additional half bath on the first floor. there are two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. this home has all hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. There is a large deck that overlooks a nice view of the woods on the rear. This home is on well and septic.

(RLNE5796802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11130 Hames Ln. have any available units?
11130 Hames Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wyndham, VA.
Is 11130 Hames Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
11130 Hames Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11130 Hames Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 11130 Hames Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wyndham.
Does 11130 Hames Ln. offer parking?
No, 11130 Hames Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 11130 Hames Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11130 Hames Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11130 Hames Ln. have a pool?
No, 11130 Hames Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 11130 Hames Ln. have accessible units?
No, 11130 Hames Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 11130 Hames Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11130 Hames Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11130 Hames Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11130 Hames Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
