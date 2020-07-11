/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:41 AM
30 Apartments for rent in Woodlake, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 44
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Woodlake
14707 Acorn Ridge Place
14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2059 sqft
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlake
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bandermill
14025 SouthShore Rd
14025 Southshore Road, Brandermill, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3098 sqft
Newly built 5 Bdrm Home off Hull St and 288!!!! - It's time to live the "Good Life" with Good Life Builders in Southshore! Are you looking for luxurious living with views of the Swift Creek Reservoir? This E-Life Signature floor plan has it! Live
Results within 5 miles of Woodlake
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
76 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
50 Units Available
Livingston Apartment Flats
15560 Cosby Village Ave, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1551 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Livingston Apartment Flats in Chesterfield County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Bandermill
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
6 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
16100 Hampton Summit Drive
16100 Hampton Summit Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2109 sqft
Great Home in Hampton Park - Looking for First Floor Living? Two Main Level BR's! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE w/Hardwood Floors, Walk-In closet & Private Bath, Additional Main Level Light Filled BR w/Walk-In Closet & access to Full Hall Bath.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7501 Winning Colors Court
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot. Hardwood downstairs, vaulted family room , large rear deck with privacy fence for entertaining, brick patio, ceiling fans. CHESTERFIELD COUNTY SCHOOLS!! Fireplace inoperable.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
2412 Sunset Hills Terr.
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace, Rockwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1645 sqft
2412 Sunset Hills Terr. Available 08/07/20 Available around August 7th! 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, single-family home located in the quiet Brandon subdivision, off of Courthouse Rd.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Bandermill
13601 Pebble Creek Court
13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
17429 Memorial Tournament Dr
17429 Memorial Tournament Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
The gorgeous end unit has a wonderful family room that opens to a spacious and bright dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
14219 Jeffries Pl
14219 Jeffries Way, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Great opportunity to lease a home in one of Midlothian's most popular communities, Charter Colony. This 4 bed/2.5 bath transitional home provides you with just under 2500 square feet of beautiful living space.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
956 Gorham Ct
956 Gorham Court, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2174 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom Home Available in Chesterfield - Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in one of Chesterfields most desired school districts.
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304
704 Bristol Village Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1077 sqft
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 Available 06/05/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom (Plus Loft) Condo in Midlothian's Bristol Village at Charter Colony - Beautiful condo in private residential neighborhood of Charter Colony.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3535 Pease Road
3535 Pease Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Chesterfield! - Rent-$1615 This spacious home has tons to offer! It has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Dining Room, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Huge Family Room, and Laundry Room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
621 Fern Meadow Loop
621 Fern Meadow Loop, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1140 sqft
This unit features huge walk in closet, garden tub, extra storage space in loft, vaulted ceilings, and a sunroom. The club house is in walking distance and offers resort style pool, pool table, fitness center, grilling pavilion, and internet cafe.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2923 Timbercrest Court
2923 Timbercrest Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher in Claredon Subdivision with huge fenced in back yard, laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, tile flooring in bathrooms, and a large living room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7306 Key Deer Court
7306 Key Deer Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County.
Results within 10 miles of Woodlake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
115 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
999 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
6 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1105 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VAFarmville, VADumbarton, VA