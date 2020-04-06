Amenities

14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops. Hardwood floors flow through out the living room into the dining room. The step down carpeted den boasts a gas fireplace & french doors that open to a large rear deck perfect for entertaining! Carpeted steps lead up to your master suite w/walk-in closet & bath. Three generous sized carpeted bedrooms and hall bath complete the second floor. This home is located in a cul-de-sac, close to walking trails. Come be a part of all that Woodlake has to offer!



Schools: Woolridge ES, Tomahawk Creek MS, and Cosby HS.



Dogs welcomed w/ monthly pet rent $35 for 1, $50 for 2. Sorry, no cats.



Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. (804) 744-3045 Ext. 0 . EHO.

A $50 lease processing fee will apply if approved.



Minimum 600 credit score, income of three times the rent and good rental references required.



