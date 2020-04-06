All apartments in Woodlake
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

14707 Acorn Ridge Place

14707 Acorn Ridge Place · (804) 744-3045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA 23112
Woodlake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14707 Acorn Ridge Place · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2059 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops. Hardwood floors flow through out the living room into the dining room. The step down carpeted den boasts a gas fireplace & french doors that open to a large rear deck perfect for entertaining! Carpeted steps lead up to your master suite w/walk-in closet & bath. Three generous sized carpeted bedrooms and hall bath complete the second floor. This home is located in a cul-de-sac, close to walking trails. Come be a part of all that Woodlake has to offer!

Schools: Woolridge ES, Tomahawk Creek MS, and Cosby HS.

Dogs welcomed w/ monthly pet rent $35 for 1, $50 for 2. Sorry, no cats.

Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. (804) 744-3045 Ext. 0 . EHO.
A $50 lease processing fee will apply if approved.

Minimum 600 credit score, income of three times the rent and good rental references required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4814612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14707 Acorn Ridge Place have any available units?
14707 Acorn Ridge Place has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14707 Acorn Ridge Place have?
Some of 14707 Acorn Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14707 Acorn Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
14707 Acorn Ridge Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14707 Acorn Ridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14707 Acorn Ridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 14707 Acorn Ridge Place offer parking?
No, 14707 Acorn Ridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 14707 Acorn Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14707 Acorn Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14707 Acorn Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 14707 Acorn Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 14707 Acorn Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 14707 Acorn Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14707 Acorn Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14707 Acorn Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14707 Acorn Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14707 Acorn Ridge Place has units with air conditioning.
