Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Brand like new hardwood floors, bathrooms and paint!!! Rarely available end unit with 4 brs, 3 baths AND den. Front of home opens out onto private common area with benches! Bright eat in kitchen that opens out onto a private patio.Basement has separate shower and half bath. Den in basement not to be used as sleeping quarters.Credit of >680, income>$86K, excellent references reqd. Pets not permitted. PICS FROM BEFORE CURRENT TENANT!!! Home can be available early May.