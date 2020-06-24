3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Fantastic TOP FLOOR two bedroom condo in excellent location! Will be freshly painted and new carpet will be installed prior to occupancy. Bright open floor plan has living room leading to balcony. Updated kitchen with granite and hardwood flooring opens to sun filled dining room with hardwood and updated lighting. Updated bath. All utilities included, assigned parking space and extra storage in basement! Separate Laundry Room in the basement of each building. Great community loaded with amenities; basketball, pool, tennis, volleyball and more! Walking distance to Fairfax Inova hospital, easy access to 495, Rt. 50, minutes to Dunn Loring Metro, shopping, restaurants & more!