Home
/
Woodburn, VA
/
3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
Last updated April 7 2020

3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE

3332 Woodburn Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3332 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Fantastic TOP FLOOR two bedroom condo in excellent location! Will be freshly painted and new carpet will be installed prior to occupancy. Bright open floor plan has living room leading to balcony. Updated kitchen with granite and hardwood flooring opens to sun filled dining room with hardwood and updated lighting. Updated bath. All utilities included, assigned parking space and extra storage in basement! Separate Laundry Room in the basement of each building. Great community loaded with amenities; basketball, pool, tennis, volleyball and more! Walking distance to Fairfax Inova hospital, easy access to 495, Rt. 50, minutes to Dunn Loring Metro, shopping, restaurants & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodburn.
Does 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3332 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
