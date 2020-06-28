3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11

Amenities

Welcome to 3316 Woodburn Village Drive Unit 11, a nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo ideally situated across from Fairfax Hospital and just seconds to 495! All utilities are included in the rent. There are bus stops right outside the community and the Dunn-Loring Metro is only 2 miles away. This home has been freshly painted throughout and features a nicely updated kitchen and bath. The living room has a sliding glass door leading out to the patio, and there is a convenient dining room area off the kitchen with a big window. The spacious bedroom also has a big window and is right next to the full bath. Woodburn Village is a great community with lots of mature trees and amenities. There is a swimming pool, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, tot-lots and several picnic areas. All the great shops and restaurants of Tysons Corner are just a short drive away.