Woodburn, VA
3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11

3316 Woodburn Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to 3316 Woodburn Village Drive Unit 11, a nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo ideally situated across from Fairfax Hospital and just seconds to 495! All utilities are included in the rent. There are bus stops right outside the community and the Dunn-Loring Metro is only 2 miles away. This home has been freshly painted throughout and features a nicely updated kitchen and bath. The living room has a sliding glass door leading out to the patio, and there is a convenient dining room area off the kitchen with a big window. The spacious bedroom also has a big window and is right next to the full bath. Woodburn Village is a great community with lots of mature trees and amenities. There is a swimming pool, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, tot-lots and several picnic areas. All the great shops and restaurants of Tysons Corner are just a short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 have any available units?
3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 have?
Some of 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 currently offering any rent specials?
3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 pet-friendly?
No, 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodburn.
Does 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 offer parking?
Yes, 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 offers parking.
Does 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 have a pool?
Yes, 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 has a pool.
Does 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 have accessible units?
No, 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 WOODBURN VILLAGE DR #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
