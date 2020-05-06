9708 BROOKSTONE LN

All apartments in Wolf Trap
9708 Brookstone Lane
Location

9708 Brookstone Lane, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The most picturesque neighborhood in Vienna ~ Brookside West! This gorgeous, light-filled home sits on a one-acre lot backing to the natural beauty of Fairfax County parkland. The open floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining large groups or just relaxing at home with family. Sunny kitchen features large breakfast room with walls of windows. Family room is wired for surround sound with a wood burning fireplace. Elegant living and dining room. Private study with built-in shelving and cabinets. Huge laundry room with sink and lots of cabinetry, oversized two-car garage with electric car charging station, tons of storage. Mudroom with built-ins. Four large bedrooms on upper level, each with en suite bath and walk-in closet. The master suite features a sitting room with gas fireplace, huge walk-in closet, dressing area, Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The lower level is above ground with lots of windows, a huge rec room with wood burning fireplace and a separate game area. A large den serves as a home gym and there is a large 5th bedroom with full-size windows and a full bath. Huge, unfinished storage room and workshop. Outdoor space includes a wrap-around deck with gorgeous views and a lower level patio. 9-foot ceilings on three levels. HVAC replaced 2015. Roof and siding replaced 2011. . Wolftrap / Kilmer /Marshall pyramid. This neighborhood is within a mile of Wolftrap Center for the Preforming Arts and Meadowlark Botanical Garden and steps away from the W&OD Trail, offering a quick walk or bike ride to the shopping and dining in downtown Vienna. Close to Tyson~s Corner, Metro, I-66, 495 and the Dulles Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 BROOKSTONE LN have any available units?
9708 BROOKSTONE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 9708 BROOKSTONE LN have?
Some of 9708 BROOKSTONE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 BROOKSTONE LN currently offering any rent specials?
9708 BROOKSTONE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 BROOKSTONE LN pet-friendly?
No, 9708 BROOKSTONE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 9708 BROOKSTONE LN offer parking?
Yes, 9708 BROOKSTONE LN offers parking.
Does 9708 BROOKSTONE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9708 BROOKSTONE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 BROOKSTONE LN have a pool?
No, 9708 BROOKSTONE LN does not have a pool.
Does 9708 BROOKSTONE LN have accessible units?
No, 9708 BROOKSTONE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 BROOKSTONE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 BROOKSTONE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9708 BROOKSTONE LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9708 BROOKSTONE LN has units with air conditioning.
