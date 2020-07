Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand new washer and dryer will be installed! Updated brick-front colonial w/hardwood floors throughout main level, family room w/gas fireplace, cozy sunroom, & stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinets with pull out drawers in kitchen. Brand new paint and brand new carpet in all bedrooms!Finished lower level with new carpets. Enjoy cul-de-sac location in a convenient, sought-after neighborhood right by Tysons. Multi-year lease preferred. A MUST SEE!