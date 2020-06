Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

5 bedroom, 5.5 bath Craftsman style home situated on a one-acre lot only two blocks from Wolftrap Elementary. This home shines like a fine gemstone! Surround yourself in classic elegance with 6,109 sq ft on 4 finished levels. A huge backyard, 2-car garage, front porch, rear deck, an open floor plan, gracious room sizes, an abundance of windows, gourmet kitchen & more! Close to commuting routes.