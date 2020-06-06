All apartments in Wolf Trap
Find more places like 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wolf Trap, VA
/
1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM

1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD

1847 Hunter Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wolf Trap
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1847 Hunter Mill Road, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This custom built 8,000+ sq. foot home boasting 7 bedrooms, 6 full baths, & 2 half baths on almost an acre of level land would be great for extended family. Double wide driveway makes easy accessibility to Hunter Mill. Master bedrooms have sound insulated windows. Private fenced backyard provides quiet scenic family spot. This property is perfect for someone who wants a house AND land without sacrificing quality and workmanship. There are TWO Master Bedrooms - one on the Main Level & one on the Upper Level - both with walk-in closets & luxury baths that include a separate DUAL headed shower and jetted tub. The second floor has a unique hexagon room overlooking a walnut tree making it feel like a tree house. The grand 2 story foyer w/ granite floor & winding staircase are flanked by the formal living room & spacious formal dining room - perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen is exceptional with its DUAL islands that can seat 10+ guests, has a gas 6 burner Viking cook top, a prep sink w/ disposal, and ample cherry cabinets - a Chef's dream! The Butler's Pantry between the DR & kitchen has a SECOND dishwasher, bar sink w/ disposal, & wine cooler. The property's over-sized windows and soaring 10 ft ceilings with recessed lights flood the home with light that adds airiness to its already open floor plan. The screen porch and deck overlook a level fenced backyard w/ barn and walnut trees dating back to the 1800's. Conveniently located minutes from Reston, Vienna, and major commuter routes, metro rail make this a perfect location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD have any available units?
1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD have?
Some of 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD has accessible units.
Does 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wolf Trap 3 BedroomsWolf Trap Apartments with Gym
Wolf Trap Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWolf Trap Apartments with Parking
Wolf Trap Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University