1847 HUNTER MILL ROAD

This custom built 8,000+ sq. foot home boasting 7 bedrooms, 6 full baths, & 2 half baths on almost an acre of level land would be great for extended family. Double wide driveway makes easy accessibility to Hunter Mill. Master bedrooms have sound insulated windows. Private fenced backyard provides quiet scenic family spot. This property is perfect for someone who wants a house AND land without sacrificing quality and workmanship. There are TWO Master Bedrooms - one on the Main Level & one on the Upper Level - both with walk-in closets & luxury baths that include a separate DUAL headed shower and jetted tub. The second floor has a unique hexagon room overlooking a walnut tree making it feel like a tree house. The grand 2 story foyer w/ granite floor & winding staircase are flanked by the formal living room & spacious formal dining room - perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen is exceptional with its DUAL islands that can seat 10+ guests, has a gas 6 burner Viking cook top, a prep sink w/ disposal, and ample cherry cabinets - a Chef's dream! The Butler's Pantry between the DR & kitchen has a SECOND dishwasher, bar sink w/ disposal, & wine cooler. The property's over-sized windows and soaring 10 ft ceilings with recessed lights flood the home with light that adds airiness to its already open floor plan. The screen porch and deck overlook a level fenced backyard w/ barn and walnut trees dating back to the 1800's. Conveniently located minutes from Reston, Vienna, and major commuter routes, metro rail make this a perfect location.