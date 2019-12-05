All apartments in Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap, VA
1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE

1524 Windstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Windstone Drive, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Stunning Vienna home on 5 private, wooded acres! This home features 6 bedrooms on 4 levels, large kitchen and living area great for entertaining! Spacious master suite features large walk-in closet, fireplace, sauna in master bath and more. Backyard has an in-ground swimming pool and large brick patio, great for the family! Private nanny or in-law suite with separate bedroom and bathroom on the 4th level. Finished lower level has a wet bar, space for a game room and separate bedroom and bathroom. Three car attached garage plus 2 car detached garage, great for collector cars or storage. Located close to Tyson's, Reston Town Center/High Tech Corridor, major highways and Dulles Airport! Short Term Furnished Lease Available! Pet friendly! Call to schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
