1524 WINDSTONE DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Stunning Vienna home on 5 private, wooded acres! This home features 6 bedrooms on 4 levels, large kitchen and living area great for entertaining! Spacious master suite features large walk-in closet, fireplace, sauna in master bath and more. Backyard has an in-ground swimming pool and large brick patio, great for the family! Private nanny or in-law suite with separate bedroom and bathroom on the 4th level. Finished lower level has a wet bar, space for a game room and separate bedroom and bathroom. Three car attached garage plus 2 car detached garage, great for collector cars or storage. Located close to Tyson's, Reston Town Center/High Tech Corridor, major highways and Dulles Airport! Short Term Furnished Lease Available! Pet friendly! Call to schedule an appointment today!