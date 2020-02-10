10104 LAWYERS ROAD

Amenities

This Remarkable Tudor style home is tucked away on over an acre of land at the end of a long private drive. All the bedrooms have mature wooded views. The huge backyard offers a large deck for summer BBQ and plenty of wood to enjoy the fire pit in the colder months. The family room has exposed beams and elegant wood walls along with a brick fireplace. The modern white kitchen includes a breakfast nook with view of the backyard. The separate dining room off kitchen has pegged heart pine floors. The large formal living room leads to an office with built in shelves. There is a mudroom with laundry and half bath as well on the main level. Four large bedroom on the upper level with sunning view from each room. The master boasts a fireplace and walk in closet. The master bath includes a jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The lower level provides a full bath and bedroom for guests. Its has a walkout level patio, brick wall fireplace in lower level family room and large rec room. Great for commuters and Madison High School Pyramid.