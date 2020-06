Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

•This one bedroom one bath efficiency/apartment is conveniently located at the downtown walking mall above The Hideaway Cafe' on the corner of Cork St. and Loudoun St.

•Hardwood Floors.

•Water/Sewer/Trash is included in rent.

•Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and wall mounted HVAC unit.

•On Street Parking / Metered During the Day.

•Renters Insurance Is Required.

**Sorry No Pets**

**No Smoking**

DUE TO THE COVID19 PANDEMIC WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW OUR VACANT UNITS IN PERSON BUT CAN ARRANGE A SELF GUIDED WALK-THROUGH FOR YOU. YOU CAN STILL APPLY TO RENT THEM BY REQUESTING AN APPLICATION TO BE MAILED OR EMAILED. YOU CAN REACH US BY EMAIL AT:

smorgan@piferco.com.