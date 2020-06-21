All apartments in Winchester
Find more places like 258 W NORTH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winchester, VA
/
258 W NORTH AVENUE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:01 PM

258 W NORTH AVENUE

258 West North Avenue · (540) 662-0323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winchester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

258 West North Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious, upscale, family home in the heart of old town Winchester just a short walk from everything downtown Winchester has to offer. 4 bedrooms, open floor plan, beautiful gourmet kitchen, wonderful deck overlooking beautiful, private backyard. 2-car garage. Convenient location on quiet low traffic street. Basement is separate rental with separate entrance and is securely separated from rest of house, tenant occupied and not included with this rental. Please allow 2 hours notice for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 W NORTH AVENUE have any available units?
258 W NORTH AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 258 W NORTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
258 W NORTH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 W NORTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 258 W NORTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 258 W NORTH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 258 W NORTH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 258 W NORTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 W NORTH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 W NORTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 258 W NORTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 258 W NORTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 258 W NORTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 258 W NORTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 W NORTH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 W NORTH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 W NORTH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 258 W NORTH AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln
Winchester, VA 22601
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane
Winchester, VA 22601
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane
Winchester, VA 22601

Similar Pages

Winchester 2 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with Balcony
Winchester Apartments with ParkingWinchester Dog Friendly Apartments
Winchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDSterling, VAGainesville, VABallenger Creek, MDMartinsburg, WVBroadlands, VA
Lansdowne, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDCumberland, MDWarrenton, VASudley, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAWoodstock, VACulpeper, VA
Buckhall, VAStrasburg, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAPurcellville, VACountryside, VABerryville, VABoonsboro, MDSouth Riding, VAChantilly, VABrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shenandoah University
Hood College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity