Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning oven refrigerator

This Great 2, with 3rd bedroom as a finished room in Basement Townhouse with 1 full bath. convenient location, near shopping and restaurants. with WASHER and DRYER.! . On street parking. Central air. Great for college students, and family's. NO Pets, NO VAPING, NO SMOKING.. $30 per adult application fee to cover Credit and background checks. schedule online.