Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:37 PM

10 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Williamsburg, VA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Williamsburg is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$956
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
222 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
750 sqft
Colonial Pines Apartments in Williamsburg, VA is convenient to everything in the city. We are just minutes from the College of William & Mary, Colonial Williamsburg & Historic Area and the outlets and I-64 is just a mile away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
5 Units Available
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$888
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
895 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
11 Units Available
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$824
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1801 Westgate Circle
1801 Westgate Circle, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
1801 Westgate Circle Available 08/01/20 1801 Westgate Circle - Roommate Needed - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/a69e83d019 Seeking Roommate for owner occupied condo located in Westgate Condos.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
136 W. Semple Road
136 West Semple Road, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
804 sqft
136 W. Semple Road Available 08/14/20 136 W. Semple Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE:https://showmojo.com/l/912c8e90e8 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located off of Hubbard Lane in York County.
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
149 Albemarle Drive
149 Albemarle Drive, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$985
900 sqft
149 Albemarle Drive - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
234 Neck O Land Road
234 Neck-O-Land Road, James City County, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Williamsburg's newest new home rental neighborhood! Designed to meet the needs of your family. 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom duplex with private entrance featuring an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Williamsburg

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
544 Taliaferro Rd.
544 Taliaferro Road, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1314 sqft
Endview - This cute little house is bigger than it looks. The two-bedroom, one full bath home also features a living room, dining room, kitchen, office/hobby room, and a laundry closet.
City Guide for Williamsburg, VA

Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.

Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Williamsburg, VA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Williamsburg is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Williamsburg in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

