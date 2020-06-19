Rent Calculator
Home
/
Williamsburg, VA
/
1106 Settlement
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1106 Settlement
1106 Settlement Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1106 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23188
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New carpet, new paint, new stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring and granite counter-tops. Awesome location, close to shopping and dining. No pets. Email kaylaj@lnf.com to view!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1106 Settlement have any available units?
1106 Settlement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Williamsburg, VA
.
What amenities does 1106 Settlement have?
Some of 1106 Settlement's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1106 Settlement currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Settlement isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Settlement pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Settlement is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Williamsburg
.
Does 1106 Settlement offer parking?
No, 1106 Settlement does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Settlement have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Settlement offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Settlement have a pool?
No, 1106 Settlement does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Settlement have accessible units?
No, 1106 Settlement does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Settlement have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Settlement has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Settlement have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Settlement does not have units with air conditioning.
