Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Spacious one car garage TH with many upgrades. New windows, carpet, bath, etc. Excellent location w/ shops, restaurants, banks, post office, etc. across street or nearby. Great schools. VRE is near by. Easy access to 495, 395. Vacant and ready to move in. Most pets are not allowed. Credit report and employment verification required!