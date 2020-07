Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful, fresh, clean and spacious apartment with main level entry and beautiful views of common area from the balcony and bedrooms. Carpet is brand new. Kitchen has loads of cabinet space. Super location with Starbucks, Whole Foods, great restaurants within a mile. VRE is a mile away. Landlord pays condo fee which includes pool, tennis, clubhouse, heat, trash and snow removal.