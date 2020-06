7701 SOLOMON SEAL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

FANTASTIC BRICK FRONT AND SIDE END UNIT WITH SIDE ENTRANCE. WE HAVE 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL AND ONE HALF BATHS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN THAT FEATURES GLASS DOORS TO TREX DECK WITH STEPS DOWN TO HERRING BONE BRICK PATIO. THE KITCHEN ,DINING ROOM AND STEP DOWN LIVING ROOM HAVE BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. MY UPPER LEVEL HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND A HALL WITH PLANK FLOORING AND 2 BATHS. LL HAS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE THAT OPEN TO THE BRICK PATIO AND BACK YARD. WE ALSO HAVE A FULL BATH AND LAUNDRY ON HERE.