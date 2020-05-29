All apartments in West Springfield
6815 BRISBANE STREET

6815 Brisbane Street · No Longer Available
Location

6815 Brisbane Street, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Well-cared for, professionally managed, updated 4 BR colonial on a corner lot in sought-after West Springfield . Remodeled kitchen with maple cabinetry, lots of cabinet space, large bay window, granite counters, table space, and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors in living and dining room. Walk out from large open recreation room to patio. Replaced double pane windows. No pets or smoking. West Springfield HS pyramid. 1/3 mile to 18H bus to Pentagon, 1.5 miles to Whole Foods and Giant supermarkets, shopping, other conveniences and Old Keene Mill Road. 4 miles to Springfield Town Center, Franconia-Springfield Metrorail station, and Virginia Railway Express station with over 5000 parking spaces. Convenient to Ft. Belvior, the Beltway and other major commuting routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 BRISBANE STREET have any available units?
6815 BRISBANE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6815 BRISBANE STREET have?
Some of 6815 BRISBANE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 BRISBANE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6815 BRISBANE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 BRISBANE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6815 BRISBANE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6815 BRISBANE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6815 BRISBANE STREET offers parking.
Does 6815 BRISBANE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6815 BRISBANE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 BRISBANE STREET have a pool?
No, 6815 BRISBANE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6815 BRISBANE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6815 BRISBANE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 BRISBANE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 BRISBANE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 BRISBANE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6815 BRISBANE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

