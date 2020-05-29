6815 BRISBANE STREET

Amenities

Well-cared for, professionally managed, updated 4 BR colonial on a corner lot in sought-after West Springfield . Remodeled kitchen with maple cabinetry, lots of cabinet space, large bay window, granite counters, table space, and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors in living and dining room. Walk out from large open recreation room to patio. Replaced double pane windows. No pets or smoking. West Springfield HS pyramid. 1/3 mile to 18H bus to Pentagon, 1.5 miles to Whole Foods and Giant supermarkets, shopping, other conveniences and Old Keene Mill Road. 4 miles to Springfield Town Center, Franconia-Springfield Metrorail station, and Virginia Railway Express station with over 5000 parking spaces. Convenient to Ft. Belvior, the Beltway and other major commuting routes.