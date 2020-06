Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

The "Old Rectory" is a charming home in the Town of Washington, VA. Front porch, large rooms with tall ceiling, two bedrooms plus a sunny upstairs family room, 1 and 1/2 baths, heart pine floors. Includes an OFFICE WITH SEPARATE ENTRY. New, 2 zone heat pump systems plus oil radiator heat for extreme weather. Walk to the two theaters, restaurants, shops and enjoy the peace of small town living.