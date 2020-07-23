Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM

197 Apartments for rent in University Center, VA with balconies

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
33 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
280 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
20773 DUXBURY TERRACE
20773 Duxbury Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2368 sqft
Beautifully appointed Vanderbilt model in sought after One Loudoun. 0.5 Miles to Many restaurants , Theatre, Grocery Store and Barnes & Noble . 3 Bed , 3.5 Bath , 3 level townhome.
Results within 5 miles of University Center
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
33 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
21 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
3 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1060 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Dominion Station
21855 LOCOMOTIVE TERRACE
21855 Locomotive Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1249 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom suite on the main floor. Open floor plan offers an open kitchen, two bedrooms with private bathrooms, separate dinning room and living room with a fireplace. Hardwood floors between the dinning and living room.

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
20624 ERSKINE TERRACE
20624 Erskine Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2020 sqft
Large END unit Brick Front Townhome w/4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms on 3 finished levels. Nice rear loading 2 Car Garage. Upgraded Kitchen w/Island and Granite Counters, large pantry and Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21792 Dragon's Green Sq
21792 Dragons Green Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1195 sqft
21792 Dragon's Green Sq Available 09/01/20 PARKSIDE @ ASHBURN - THIS WONT LAST LONG!!! THREE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE!!! LOWER LEVEL IS THE GARAGE AND DEN/OFFICE AND ENTRANCE FOYER!!! VERY LARGE MIDDLE LEVEL OFFERS AN EAT IN KITCHEN

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
21014 Timber Ridge Terrace #103
21014 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
737 sqft
Unit #103 Available 08/01/20 Condo in Center of Ashburn - Property Id: 30196 GREAT LOCATION! NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT *NEW PAINTING* GORGEOUS GRANITE * UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * FIRST FLOOR * CONVENIENT TO DULLES, TYSON, RESTON,

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2700 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available August 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
21126 Adirondack Ter
21126 Adirondack Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1950 sqft
Great Ashburn 4 bedroom 3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
43302 RailStop Terrace
43302 Railstop Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1454 sqft
Summer Move Ashburn - Ashburn Farm TH in Stonebridge HS District. Light-filled home in a private neighborhood with mature trees in the backyard, centrally located minutes from the toll road, grocery store, restaurant, tennis courts, and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46590 DRYSDALE TERRACE
46590 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1295 sqft
Exceptional - Penthouse level condominium with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths; hardwoods in the main living area, granite and specialty backsplash in the galley kitchen, unique loft area offers separate office/living area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in University Center, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for University Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

