Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2216 Ashcreek Drive

2216 Ashcreek Drive · (804) 353-1827
Location

2216 Ashcreek Drive, Tuckahoe, VA 23238
Tuckahoe Village West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2216 Ashcreek Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2216 Ashcreek Drive Available 08/01/20 Available August 1! - Come see this wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath & 2 half-bath townhouse located in the West End. The first floor features a large family room, a half bathroom, a kitchen with a breakfast nook & a walk-in laundry room off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find a large Master Bedroom with access to a half bath. Two other bedrooms and a full bath complete this floor. This home is conveniently to Short Pump & Major Interstates. No utilities are included in the rent. This is a no-smoking premises.

RESPONSE TIME: If you have questions about anything not listed in this ad, we welcome your calls or emails. Please note, we will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit www.bluedogrva.com to apply online. The application fee is $50 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers. If you have an assistance animal, emotional support animal or service animal, you will need to have proper licensing and documentation as well.

APPLICATION PROCESS: Please visit our website at www.bluedogrva.com or email jarrod@bluedogrva.com

PETS: Cats & Dogs considered with completed pet application, a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $250 and $25 per month for each additional pet with approval. 2 pet limit per household. Guard dog breeds are not permitted

LAUNDRY: Full Washer & Dryer

PARKING: Off-Street Parking: 2 Assigned Parking Spots; Visitor spots available

MOVE IN COSTS: Once a lease has been signed, your Security Deposit will be due within 24 hours. At a minimum, your security deposit will be 1 month's rent but may be increased due to pets or results from your credit application. There is also an annual Smart Home Fee of $35 for the electronic door lock.

(RLNE5850349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Ashcreek Drive have any available units?
2216 Ashcreek Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2216 Ashcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Ashcreek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Ashcreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Ashcreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Ashcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Ashcreek Drive does offer parking.
Does 2216 Ashcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 Ashcreek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Ashcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 2216 Ashcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Ashcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2216 Ashcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Ashcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Ashcreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 Ashcreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 Ashcreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
