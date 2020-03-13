Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2216 Ashcreek Drive Available 08/01/20 Available August 1! - Come see this wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath & 2 half-bath townhouse located in the West End. The first floor features a large family room, a half bathroom, a kitchen with a breakfast nook & a walk-in laundry room off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find a large Master Bedroom with access to a half bath. Two other bedrooms and a full bath complete this floor. This home is conveniently to Short Pump & Major Interstates. No utilities are included in the rent. This is a no-smoking premises.



RESPONSE TIME: If you have questions about anything not listed in this ad, we welcome your calls or emails. Please note, we will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient.



HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit www.bluedogrva.com to apply online. The application fee is $50 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers. If you have an assistance animal, emotional support animal or service animal, you will need to have proper licensing and documentation as well.



APPLICATION PROCESS: Please visit our website at www.bluedogrva.com or email jarrod@bluedogrva.com



PETS: Cats & Dogs considered with completed pet application, a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $250 and $25 per month for each additional pet with approval. 2 pet limit per household. Guard dog breeds are not permitted



LAUNDRY: Full Washer & Dryer



PARKING: Off-Street Parking: 2 Assigned Parking Spots; Visitor spots available



MOVE IN COSTS: Once a lease has been signed, your Security Deposit will be due within 24 hours. At a minimum, your security deposit will be 1 month's rent but may be increased due to pets or results from your credit application. There is also an annual Smart Home Fee of $35 for the electronic door lock.



(RLNE5850349)