Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool lobby tennis court

128 Kitty Hawk Sq. // 2 BD, 1.5 BA // $925 - Two-Bedroom, One-and-Half Bathroom Town Home (1,100 Sq. Ft.) across from Cornerstone Apartments near Timberlake Rd., Leesville Rd., and the on Ramp for 460. The Liberty bus route stops just across the street and is only a 3-mile ride to the University. This home has been Recently Renovated with all NEW Flooring, Carpeting, Cabinetry, and Appliances (Including a Washer and Dryer). There is a Concrete Pad in Back that's Perfect for Outdoor Seating and Cookouts.



The town home is within an HOA that offers a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, a Basketball Court, and a Stocked Fishing Pond; Free Access for Residents! This would be a great living situation for anyone whether it be families, students, or full-time workers who want to come home to a relaxing environment.



~No Appointment Necessary to view this property! You may come by our office any time during normal business hours and obtain a key. We do require a valid Photo ID and $20 key deposit. The key deposit will be refunded upon return of the key(s). We will not accept any application unless we know you have seen the property.



Our office is located at 2508 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA. We are in the Coldwell Banker Building across from E.C. Glass High School parking lot. Nestled between LPA Sleep Wellness Center and Leech & Hicks Insurance.



Lobby Hours:

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. 3 p.m.



** Please arrive with enough time to view the location(s) and be able to retrieve your key deposit before closing **



Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.



What do we look for in an applicant?



--Income should be 3.5 times the amount of expected monthly rent.

Example: If the expected rent will be $350

$350 x 3.5 = $1,225 monthly income



If your monthly income doesn't meet these requirements, you will need a Co-Signer.

(The Co-Signer will be required to fill out a Co-Signer Application and will need to provide documents we ask of all applicants: Photo ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income.)



--Good Rental Reference (No previous evictions).



--We will conduct a Background Check and Credit Check for each person on the application. (Criminal history and low credit scores do not automatically disqualify you.)



--Have you been with your job at least 1 year? (If no, you may need a Co-Signer.)



$30 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) to be paid before we will process your application (No Personal Checks). Applications are kept on file for 30 days.



Standard Deposit is the same as First Months Rent (No Rental History or No Credit / Bad Credit History will be an automatic double deposit First Months Rent x 2)



