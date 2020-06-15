All apartments in Timberlake
128 Kitty Hawk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

128 Kitty Hawk

128 Kitty Hawk Square · (434) 455-3600 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA 24502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 128 Kitty Hawk · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
lobby
tennis court
128 Kitty Hawk Sq. // 2 BD, 1.5 BA // $925 - Two-Bedroom, One-and-Half Bathroom Town Home (1,100 Sq. Ft.) across from Cornerstone Apartments near Timberlake Rd., Leesville Rd., and the on Ramp for 460. The Liberty bus route stops just across the street and is only a 3-mile ride to the University. This home has been Recently Renovated with all NEW Flooring, Carpeting, Cabinetry, and Appliances (Including a Washer and Dryer). There is a Concrete Pad in Back that's Perfect for Outdoor Seating and Cookouts.

The town home is within an HOA that offers a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, a Basketball Court, and a Stocked Fishing Pond; Free Access for Residents! This would be a great living situation for anyone whether it be families, students, or full-time workers who want to come home to a relaxing environment.

~No Appointment Necessary to view this property! You may come by our office any time during normal business hours and obtain a key. We do require a valid Photo ID and $20 key deposit. The key deposit will be refunded upon return of the key(s). We will not accept any application unless we know you have seen the property.

Our office is located at 2508 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA. We are in the Coldwell Banker Building across from E.C. Glass High School parking lot. Nestled between LPA Sleep Wellness Center and Leech & Hicks Insurance.

Lobby Hours:
Monday through Friday 11 a.m. 3 p.m.

** Please arrive with enough time to view the location(s) and be able to retrieve your key deposit before closing **

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

What do we look for in an applicant?

--Income should be 3.5 times the amount of expected monthly rent.
Example: If the expected rent will be $350
$350 x 3.5 = $1,225 monthly income

If your monthly income doesn't meet these requirements, you will need a Co-Signer.
(The Co-Signer will be required to fill out a Co-Signer Application and will need to provide documents we ask of all applicants: Photo ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income.)

--Good Rental Reference (No previous evictions).

--We will conduct a Background Check and Credit Check for each person on the application. (Criminal history and low credit scores do not automatically disqualify you.)

--Have you been with your job at least 1 year? (If no, you may need a Co-Signer.)

$30 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) to be paid before we will process your application (No Personal Checks). Applications are kept on file for 30 days.

Standard Deposit is the same as First Months Rent (No Rental History or No Credit / Bad Credit History will be an automatic double deposit First Months Rent x 2)

(RLNE4804400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Kitty Hawk have any available units?
128 Kitty Hawk has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Kitty Hawk have?
Some of 128 Kitty Hawk's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Kitty Hawk currently offering any rent specials?
128 Kitty Hawk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Kitty Hawk pet-friendly?
No, 128 Kitty Hawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberlake.
Does 128 Kitty Hawk offer parking?
Yes, 128 Kitty Hawk does offer parking.
Does 128 Kitty Hawk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Kitty Hawk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Kitty Hawk have a pool?
Yes, 128 Kitty Hawk has a pool.
Does 128 Kitty Hawk have accessible units?
No, 128 Kitty Hawk does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Kitty Hawk have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Kitty Hawk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Kitty Hawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Kitty Hawk does not have units with air conditioning.
