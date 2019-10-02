All apartments in Sugarland Run
211 ARGUS PLACE

211 Argus Place · No Longer Available
Location

211 Argus Place, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Sugarland Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Towhnhoue with hardwood, maple cabinets, exotic granite, SS appliances, marble and porcelain bathroom. Great location close to NOVA, Rt 7, Rt 7100, Rt 28 and Dulles Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 ARGUS PLACE have any available units?
211 ARGUS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 211 ARGUS PLACE have?
Some of 211 ARGUS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 ARGUS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
211 ARGUS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 ARGUS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 211 ARGUS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 211 ARGUS PLACE offer parking?
No, 211 ARGUS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 211 ARGUS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 ARGUS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 ARGUS PLACE have a pool?
No, 211 ARGUS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 211 ARGUS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 211 ARGUS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 ARGUS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 ARGUS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 ARGUS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 ARGUS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
