Apartment List
/
VA
/
sugarland run
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Sugarland Run, VA with garages

Sugarland Run apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
119 VICTORIA PL
119 Victoria Place, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
One of the largest Laguna models in the neighborhood. Sits on a premium lot backing to trees in sought after Sugarland Run. Features include NEW paint & carpet, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, 3rd bedroom/loft with walk-in closets.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
46754 SOUTHERN OAKS TERRACE
46754 Southern Oaks Terrace, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Beautiful updated townhome located near many shops and restaurants! Brick front exterior with a one car garage on the entry level.
Results within 1 mile of Sugarland Run

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46349 PRYOR SQUARE
46349 Pryor Square, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1382 sqft
You'll love this charming townhome in Potomac Lakes. Gorgeous property features 3 finished levels with one car garage + driveway parking. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46189 CECIL TERRACE
46189 Cecil Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1814 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Sterling! This light-filled 3BR, 2.5BA home features an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy entertaining with a lovely dining area, spacious living room, and a finished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Sugarland Run
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
45 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,703
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
$
8 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
81 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1277 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
28 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,465
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
57 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,266
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,042
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
15 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
117 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,570
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1022 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
46 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,746
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,701
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1173 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
22 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
50 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
57 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
23 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1005 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
35 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,735
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
280 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
University Center
45050 BRAE TERRACE
45050 Brae Terrace, University Center, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1068 sqft
Rarely available 2 BR, 2B condo on main level with a garage near Loudoun One and not in a 55+community. Updates include new windows, new flooring throughout, new sgd to patio. Unit has beenpainted, as have the kitchen cabinets. New refrigerator.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11491 Waterhaven Ct
11491 Waterhaven Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2178 sqft
11491 Waterhaven Ct Available 08/12/20 Updated & Stunning 3BR, Brick End-unit, 2-car Garage Townhouse near METRO - Updated & Stunning 3BR, Brick End-unit, 2-car Garage Townhouse*Contemporary design with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, crown moldings, 9'

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1989 Logan Manor Dr
1989 Logan Manor Drive, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2600 sqft
Excellent location and house at a great price!!!!! Corner Townhouse --Three side open with brick front, 4 bedrooms, 3.
City Guide for Sugarland Run, VA

Virginia is for lovers -- of wine, steeplechasing, dog shows and for its rich southern heritage, and the recent love of high tech and planned communities built to look like typical ranch-style California homes.

Sugarland Run, on the outskirts of Washington, DC, is one of the nicer areas taking on this guise in home building development. It's a sweet and almost self-contained community neighborhood of Sterling. Just 25 miles from our country's capital city, the stability of the neighborhood and the amazing amenities included in the places to live in Sugarland Run are a world away from the traditional brick and colonial homes of Virginia's past. You get what you pay for here and you're rewarded with a lovely affordable place to hang your hat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Sugarland Run, VA

Sugarland Run apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sugarland Run 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSugarland Run 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSugarland Run Apartments with Balconies
Sugarland Run Apartments with GaragesSugarland Run Apartments with GymsSugarland Run Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sugarland Run Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASeven Corners, VAUrbana, MDCascades, VABrambleton, VAPurcellville, VATakoma Park, MD
Burke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America