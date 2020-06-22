903 Teton Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, well-maintained 3-story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances & decorative lighting. Large master bedroom on 3rd floor with walk-in closet. Neural color paint & carpet throughout & wood laminate flooring on first floor. Close to highways, shopping and bases. Ground maintenance included, fenced patio, no smoking, small pet considered with additional deposit. Security system available at tenant expense. Available 7/1/20. Occupied property - must give 24 hours notice to view - some showing restrictions may apply due to COVID-19.