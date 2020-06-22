All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:42 AM

903 Teton Circle

903 Teton Circle · (888) 737-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

903 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA 23435
Sleepy Hole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, well-maintained 3-story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances & decorative lighting. Large master bedroom on 3rd floor with walk-in closet. Neural color paint & carpet throughout & wood laminate flooring on first floor. Close to highways, shopping and bases. Ground maintenance included, fenced patio, no smoking, small pet considered with additional deposit. Security system available at tenant expense. Available 7/1/20. Occupied property - must give 24 hours notice to view - some showing restrictions may apply due to COVID-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Teton Circle have any available units?
903 Teton Circle has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Teton Circle have?
Some of 903 Teton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Teton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
903 Teton Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Teton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Teton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 903 Teton Circle offer parking?
No, 903 Teton Circle does not offer parking.
Does 903 Teton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Teton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Teton Circle have a pool?
No, 903 Teton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 903 Teton Circle have accessible units?
No, 903 Teton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Teton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Teton Circle has units with dishwashers.
