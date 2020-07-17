All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6774 Burbage Landing Cir

6774 Burbage Landing Circle · (757) 557-0030 ext. 339
Location

6774 Burbage Landing Circle, Suffolk, VA 23435
Nansemond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6774 Burbage Landing Cir · Avail. Aug 8

$2,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2583 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
6774 Burbage Landing Cir Available 08/08/20 Beautiful, spacious waterfront home in Burbage Grant - This beautiful 2-story single-family home surely will not be available for long !!! Lots of upgrades. Stainless kitchen appliances, Very tech-savvy home with Home Automation System!! Enjoy clean, inexpensive natural gas heat and water.
Hurricane-rated windows!! Great location in a comfortable, established community with quick access to the interstate to all points on the Peninsula and Southside. Property ends on Hoeffler Creek near the James River for amazing water views and ambience.

(RLNE5874662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6774 Burbage Landing Cir have any available units?
6774 Burbage Landing Cir has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
Is 6774 Burbage Landing Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6774 Burbage Landing Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6774 Burbage Landing Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6774 Burbage Landing Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 6774 Burbage Landing Cir offer parking?
No, 6774 Burbage Landing Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6774 Burbage Landing Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6774 Burbage Landing Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6774 Burbage Landing Cir have a pool?
No, 6774 Burbage Landing Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6774 Burbage Landing Cir have accessible units?
No, 6774 Burbage Landing Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6774 Burbage Landing Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6774 Burbage Landing Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6774 Burbage Landing Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6774 Burbage Landing Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
