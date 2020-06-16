6416 Olde Bullocks Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Fantastic waterfront home tucked away in the desirable Burbage Lake Village community. Nestled along the water's edge in over an acre lot. Spacious home with family room, formal dining, large and spacious open kitchen that exits onto the outdoor deck. 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite. Granite in both baths and decorative tile showers. Enjoy the outdoors and the scenic wildlife! Available end of June for 1-2 year leases. Call for appointments. Up to 2 pets under 60 pounds. Association offers access to pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Walking trails and lakes throughout subdivision. Must see! Appointments to begin after 6/15/2020. Schedule for all showings. Easy online applications, go to www.bhhstownerentals.com. Good credit and rental history preferred.