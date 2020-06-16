All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:45 AM

6416 Olde Bullocks Circle

6416 Olde Bullock's Circle · (888) 737-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6416 Olde Bullock's Circle, Suffolk, VA 23435
Nansemond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Fantastic waterfront home tucked away in the desirable Burbage Lake Village community. Nestled along the water's edge in over an acre lot. Spacious home with family room, formal dining, large and spacious open kitchen that exits onto the outdoor deck. 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite. Granite in both baths and decorative tile showers. Enjoy the outdoors and the scenic wildlife! Available end of June for 1-2 year leases. Call for appointments. Up to 2 pets under 60 pounds. Association offers access to pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Walking trails and lakes throughout subdivision. Must see! Appointments to begin after 6/15/2020. Schedule for all showings. Easy online applications, go to www.bhhstownerentals.com. Good credit and rental history preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle have any available units?
6416 Olde Bullocks Circle has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle have?
Some of 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Olde Bullocks Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle does offer parking.
Does 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle has a pool.
Does 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle have accessible units?
No, 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 Olde Bullocks Circle has units with dishwashers.
