Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3214 Clearcreek Rd

3214 Clearcreek Road · (757) 395-4274
Location

3214 Clearcreek Road, Suffolk, VA 23434

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3214 Clearcreek Rd · Avail. Aug 3

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
3214 Clearcreek Rd Available 08/03/20 **BEAUIFUL Granite Kitchen -Stainless Appliances!! Open floor plan. Corner Lot!! Lots of Privacy, with plenty of Upgrades! - Simply a must see! This newer home built in 2013 offers vaulted ceilings, sparkling wood laminate floors, abundant natural light & private fenced in backyard on a corner lot. Sunlight abounds here. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite, stainless appliances & plenty cabinetry space.

HUGE MASTER!!!!

Enjoy the office/den with french doors, spacious dining room and breakfast nook, huge master bed/bath with walk-in closet, large pantry and storage closet!

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas.

Interested in submitting an application? Visit our office or apply online at :
Real Property Management Hampton Roads
RPM-Hampton Roads
780 Lynnhaven Pkwy #400Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Office- 757-395-4274
FAX- 757-395-4275
www.rpmhamptonroads.com

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com- Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4806920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

