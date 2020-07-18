2726 Burning Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful! Modern, remodeled ranch, conveniently located near Harbour View in Suffolk! Three bedrooms plus a finished room over the garage. Open living area with laminate flooring throughout, nice screened porch off the kitchen and breakfast area, Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances, large laundry room. Lots of custom touches! Spacious bedrooms and master with updated private bath including jetted tub. One dog under 30 lbs. considered with additional pet deposit of $300. No cats. Sorry, no smoking inside.