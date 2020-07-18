All apartments in Suffolk
2726 Burning Tree Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM

2726 Burning Tree Lane

2726 Burning Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Suffolk
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2726 Burning Tree Lane, Suffolk, VA 23435
Sleepy Hole

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful! Modern, remodeled ranch, conveniently located near Harbour View in Suffolk! Three bedrooms plus a finished room over the garage. Open living area with laminate flooring throughout, nice screened porch off the kitchen and breakfast area, Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances, large laundry room. Lots of custom touches! Spacious bedrooms and master with updated private bath including jetted tub. One dog under 30 lbs. considered with additional pet deposit of $300. No cats. Sorry, no smoking inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Burning Tree Lane have any available units?
2726 Burning Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suffolk, VA.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 Burning Tree Lane have?
Some of 2726 Burning Tree Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Burning Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Burning Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Burning Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 Burning Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2726 Burning Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Burning Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 2726 Burning Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Burning Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Burning Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 2726 Burning Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Burning Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2726 Burning Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Burning Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 Burning Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
