Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

2561 Golden Maple Drive

2561 Golden Maple Drive · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2561 Golden Maple Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Suffolk with newer homes all around! Home features loads or storage space and a VERY open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, electric fireplace, and low maintenance hardwood and tile flooring throughout downstairs. Ceiling fans and walk-in closets in bedrooms including double closet in Master Bedroom. Speaking of master bedroom, There is a jetted tub, double vanity sinks and separate stand up shower. Washer and dryer hook-up on second level and pull down and walk up attic access. Great sized yard for entertaining and a patio to match! conveniently located to Military Bases, interstates and surrounding cities. Book your showing today! Fees are as follows $60.00 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 Golden Maple Drive have any available units?
2561 Golden Maple Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2561 Golden Maple Drive have?
Some of 2561 Golden Maple Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2561 Golden Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2561 Golden Maple Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 Golden Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2561 Golden Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 2561 Golden Maple Drive offer parking?
No, 2561 Golden Maple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2561 Golden Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 Golden Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 Golden Maple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2561 Golden Maple Drive has a pool.
Does 2561 Golden Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 2561 Golden Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 Golden Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2561 Golden Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
