2561 Golden Maple Drive

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Suffolk with newer homes all around! Home features loads or storage space and a VERY open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, electric fireplace, and low maintenance hardwood and tile flooring throughout downstairs. Ceiling fans and walk-in closets in bedrooms including double closet in Master Bedroom. Speaking of master bedroom, There is a jetted tub, double vanity sinks and separate stand up shower. Washer and dryer hook-up on second level and pull down and walk up attic access. Great sized yard for entertaining and a patio to match! conveniently located to Military Bases, interstates and surrounding cities. Book your showing today! Fees are as follows $60.00 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more.