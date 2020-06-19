114 Franklin Street

Amenities

The Smith-Folk House (Circa 1880) was previously restored in 2005, newly upgraded in 2019, and now available for you! Property has unique zoning as residential/commercial allowing for mixed-use, professional office or a live-work opportunity. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Right across the street from a large city parking lot; marked for use as an “open-air” venue site for future markets, activities, fairs, etc. Home boasts lots of character: restored hardwood floors, original sash windows, stained glass entry, interior hardware, 4 fireplaces (decorative only). Many modern upgrades include new plumbing and electrical throughout, upgraded bathrooms, chef kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counters, soft close cabinets and storage shed outside. Great opportunity for an investment, live-work operation, or small family