Suffolk, VA
114 Franklin Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:57 AM

114 Franklin Street

114 Franklin Street · (757) 349-6683
Location

114 Franklin Street, Suffolk, VA 23434
Downtown Suffolk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The Smith-Folk House (Circa 1880) was previously restored in 2005, newly upgraded in 2019, and now available for you! Property has unique zoning as residential/commercial allowing for mixed-use, professional office or a live-work opportunity. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Right across the street from a large city parking lot; marked for use as an “open-air” venue site for future markets, activities, fairs, etc. Home boasts lots of character: restored hardwood floors, original sash windows, stained glass entry, interior hardware, 4 fireplaces (decorative only). Many modern upgrades include new plumbing and electrical throughout, upgraded bathrooms, chef kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counters, soft close cabinets and storage shed outside. Great opportunity for an investment, live-work operation, or small family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Franklin Street have any available units?
114 Franklin Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Franklin Street have?
Some of 114 Franklin Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 114 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 114 Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 114 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 114 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 114 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
