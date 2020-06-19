1036 Snead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely well maintained home on golf course lot with large kitchen & stainless steel appliance package to include side by side fridge, smooth top electric range/oven, built-in microwave, & dishwasher. Family room with gas fireplace & hardwood floors opens to kitchen with granite breakfast bar & counter tops. Nice sized keeping room off kitchen with view of backyard, Formal dining room with three globe chandelier & decorative columns. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with large master bath boasting a marble surround jetted tub; separate shower, 2 bowl vanity sink & large walk in closet. Three other 2nd floor bedrooms are nice size with ample closet space. Extras include window blinds, garage door opener, irrigation (front/back yards), ceiling fans, and security system (at tenant expense).