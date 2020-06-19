All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated May 4 2020 at 10:44 AM

1036 Snead Drive

1036 Snead Drive · (866) 203-6000
Location

1036 Snead Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely well maintained home on golf course lot with large kitchen & stainless steel appliance package to include side by side fridge, smooth top electric range/oven, built-in microwave, & dishwasher. Family room with gas fireplace & hardwood floors opens to kitchen with granite breakfast bar & counter tops. Nice sized keeping room off kitchen with view of backyard, Formal dining room with three globe chandelier & decorative columns. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with large master bath boasting a marble surround jetted tub; separate shower, 2 bowl vanity sink & large walk in closet. Three other 2nd floor bedrooms are nice size with ample closet space. Extras include window blinds, garage door opener, irrigation (front/back yards), ceiling fans, and security system (at tenant expense).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Snead Drive have any available units?
1036 Snead Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 Snead Drive have?
Some of 1036 Snead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Snead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Snead Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Snead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Snead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 1036 Snead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Snead Drive does offer parking.
Does 1036 Snead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Snead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Snead Drive have a pool?
No, 1036 Snead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Snead Drive have accessible units?
No, 1036 Snead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Snead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 Snead Drive has units with dishwashers.
