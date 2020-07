102 River Point Drive

Amenities

pet friendly hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, TOWNHOME - NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, TOWNHOME, WITH SKYLIGHTS, GREAT ROOM WITH DINING AREA AND FIRE PLACE, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, ATTIC, MASTER BEDROOM AND BATHROOM, SUN ROOM (HOT TUB INOPERABLE), 2 CAR ASSIGNED DRIVEWAY SPACE, UNIT OVERLOOKS THE RIVER. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND THE INTERSTATE. RING DOOR BELL IS AT TENANTS EXPENSE. WILL ACCEPT LONG TERM LEASE. SMALL PET CONSIDERED WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND ADDITIONAL PET DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.



(RLNE5896582)