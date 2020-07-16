All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

100 Forest Oak Ln

100 Forest Oak Lane · (757) 934-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Forest Oak Lane, Suffolk, VA 23434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100A · Avail. Jul 24

$985

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
internet access
These spacious units have an eat in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, 2 full bathrooms, private balcony/patio with storage, washer/dryer hookups & much more......CALL the office at 757-934-3444 daily Monday-Friday 8:30 am-4:30 pm.

Features:
• Two and three bedroom garden apartments
• Two full baths
• Full Size washer and dryer hookups
• Wall-to-wall carpeting
• Large closets
• Cable TV/Internet available
• Private deck & storage
• Fully equipped kitchens with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
• Mini-blinds
• Vertical blinds
• Lush landscaping
• Large playground, walking trails and park

MAKE SUFFOLK STATION YOUR NEW HOME!

100 Forest Oak Lane, Suffolk, VA 23434

EHO/UPA
*PRICING AND AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE, RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Forest Oak Ln have any available units?
100 Forest Oak Ln has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Forest Oak Ln have?
Some of 100 Forest Oak Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Forest Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
100 Forest Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Forest Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Forest Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 100 Forest Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 100 Forest Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 100 Forest Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Forest Oak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Forest Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 100 Forest Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 100 Forest Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 100 Forest Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Forest Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Forest Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.
