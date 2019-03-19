8391 SCOTLAND LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LIKE NEW 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR RENT! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN A GOURMET KITCHEN. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN A SPACIOUS LIVING AREA. (MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH AND AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM) REC ROOM ON THE LOWER LEVEL CAN ALSO BE USED AS AN OFFICE OR 3RD BEDROOM.