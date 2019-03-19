LIKE NEW 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR RENT! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN A GOURMET KITCHEN. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN A SPACIOUS LIVING AREA. (MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH AND AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM) REC ROOM ON THE LOWER LEVEL CAN ALSO BE USED AS AN OFFICE OR 3RD BEDROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8391 SCOTLAND LOOP have any available units?
8391 SCOTLAND LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 8391 SCOTLAND LOOP have?
Some of 8391 SCOTLAND LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8391 SCOTLAND LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8391 SCOTLAND LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.